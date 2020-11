Local Forecast

High pressure kept us in the 90s for the weekend, and much of this week will be the same. Highs will remain about ten degrees above normal, with modest off-shore winds kicking up into mid-week.

Yesterday we topped out at 95, and will be similar today and much of the week.

Into the weekend, windy conditions arrive late Thursday into Friday, and temperatures drop fairly quickly from the 90s to the 70s...