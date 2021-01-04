String of 70s lasts through week

Local Forecast

Two degrees warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Average for the date is 68°.

Rain and snow are in the forecast for Northern California but this storm's track stays too far north for much impact in the Southland. We will see passing clouds as this system moves inland.

A string of 70 degree temperatures will last through the week as high pressure builds over Southern California.

There was also a small swarm of earthquakes at the south end of the Salton Sea this morning. Read more about them here.

