More clouds on the way

Local Forecast

Blue skies were seen for most of this Monday with some passing clouds this afternoon. Afternoon highs climbed into the mid-70s creating a somewhat seasonal day in the desert. The average for the date is 71°. Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening and temperatures cool into the low 60s by 9:00 p.m.

A series of troughs will move into the west coast this week; each one impacting California differently. The first is to arrive Tuesday-Wednesday and will bring mostly cloudy skies to the desert.

The second of the week arrives Friday and will likely bring stronger west winds to the San Gorgonio Pass. The third waits until the weekend and looks to be the strongest and wettest, though accumulation would be minimal in the desert. Check back daily for updates!

