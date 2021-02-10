Breezy Morning, Mild Afternoon

Local Forecast

Gusty winds in areas around and north of the I-10 Freeway this morning as an area of low pressure pulled out of the region. Thousand Palms clocked a gust of 36 mph, but winds elsewhere around the Valley for much lighter. This afternoon, winds will calm down nicely.

The area of low pressure associated trough sliding off to the East will allow high pressure to build into the region. This will bringing sunnier and warmer conditions through today and tomorrow.

The wind did kick up some small particle pollution (sand and dust) lowering air quality into the Moderate Range this morning.

Our high temp at PSP yesterday was 71, we'll be considerably warmer than that today.

As we head into the weekend, a couple of quick moving systems will drop temps by Friday, and give us a very slim chance of showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the period.

