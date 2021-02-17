Still breezy; strongest winds stay west

Local Forecast

While a large portion of the country is experiencing a lot of winter weather, Southern California is sitting under blue skies and mild February temperatures. Palm Springs has climbed into the low 70s this afternoon.

Breezy conditions will continue across the valley through the evening hours with gusts between 20-25 MPH on average.

The National Weather Service has issued a Windy Advisory for the Inland Empire, as well as Riverside County mountains for gusts between 25-30 MPH. The advisory goes into effect at 10:00 p.m.

Nice-for-February temperatures will persist into Thursday with warmer weather arriving just in time for the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching an approaching low-pressure system that looks to bring more wind to the desert on Saturday. Current gusts look to be near 35 MPH and below First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria. Stay tuned as the forecast evolves!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!