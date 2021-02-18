Mild temperatures precede warming trend

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure is building into California. This will negate winds for the short-term before another low pressure system arrives Saturday.

Temperature will begin to warm tomorrow into the weekend with highs climbing into the upper 70s for Saturday. A mild day for Sunday before 80s arrive early next week.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching an approaching low-pressure system that looks to bring more wind to the desert on Saturday. Current gusts look to be near 35 MPH and below First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria. Stay tuned as the forecast evolves!

