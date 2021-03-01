Fire weather conditions continue; storm arrives midweek

Local Forecast

Low relative humidity will persist through tonight and Tuesday as Santa Ana winds persist across the Southland. Dew point temperatures tonight will be near 10° with clear skies.

Some moisture is on the way midweek which will help mitigate the elevated fire weather conditions. A Pacific storm system will move into Southern California Wednesday afternoon bringing wind and rain.

The southerly wind is expected to bring gusts 25-35 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

The desert's first chance at rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and will persist into the early evening hours. Current rainfall estimates could bring up to 0.10".

More sunshine will grace the desert Tuesday with high temperatures near the seasonal average for the date. Once Wednesday's system moves east, we'll be back to enjoying sunny skies on Thursday.

Weather is constantly changing and the First Alert Weather Team is tracking it all. Download the 'KESQ First Alert' app for FREE here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!