Pleasant Weather to Kick-off March

Local Forecast

March arrived with chilly morning lows, and highs expected to be below seasonal norms.

This afternoon, highs will span the lower 70s.

Today, cooler air is in place, but tomorrow we'll be closer to the mid 70s and our seasonal averages, but an area of low pressure developing off the coast threatens some light showers late Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, we'll see some gusty winds arrive, and showers are possible late afternoon and overnight.

It's a fairly mild storm, but the impacts will include some snow in our local mountains above 5,000'.

Rainfall totals across SoCal will be very light, with the smallest amounts falling here in the desert.

Highs will span the mid 70s most of the week, but Friday and into the weekend we'll see highs in the 80s. The chance of rain late Wednesday into the overnight hours is 50%.

Get the weather information you need first with the First Alert Weather app from KESQ, available here: