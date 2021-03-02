A Mild Breezy Tuesday Underway

Local Forecast

Light breezes and sunshine will mark today's forecast, with highs spanning the middle seventies.

And approaching area of low pressure will provide partly cloudy skies and a chance of light shower activity tomorrow afternoon for the Valley, while high pressure to our North keeps skies clear and dry today.

The low is a quick moving system, with models showing rain after lunchtime and clearing quickly in the early evening as the system moves through.

Rainfall is expected to be very light across SoCal, and here in the Valley, less than 0.10".

Winds will also be gusty in the afternoon as the system passes by.

Hight will dip into the upper sixties and low seventies tomorrow, but recover nicely for the end of the week and the weekend to come.

Download the KESQ First Alert Weather App for complete forecast coverage and severe updates as they happen. Click below!