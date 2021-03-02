Pacific storm to bring rain and snow to Southland Wednesday

Local Forecast

A warmer afternoon than was felt yesterday, valley temperatures climbed into the upper 70s today. Average for the date is 76°. Clear skies will continue through the night with temperatures cooling into the low 60s by 9:00 p.m.

A low-pressure system will move into Southern California on Wednesday bringing some much-needed moisture to the Desert Southwest. It will also create breezy southerly winds with gusts up to 30 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

Rain will near the desert after 12:00 p.m. Current estimates keep accumulation minimal across the valley floor, under 0.10".

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday for elevations above 5,000' in San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains. 1-3" is possible up to 6,500'.

Travel with caution as fog and snow may reduce visibility across roadways.

