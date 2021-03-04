Mild Today with a Warmer Weekend Ahead

Local Forecast

Sunny skies greeted us for Thursday morning, and the clouds of yesterday moved on. Light rainfall moved through the valley, but the rains were heaviest to our South in San Diego County.

Low pressure is moving out, and high pressure is moving in.

Skies will clear out nicely, with just some residual clouds lingering over the mountains through the morning hours today.

As the ridge of high pressure builds, highs will continue to climb through the next couple of days.

Next week, another storm system moves in to cool us off, and provide a chance of showers as well.

Down the the KESQ First Alert App today to stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions wherever you go! Clink the image below: