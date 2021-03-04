Temperatures on the rise through Friday

Local Forecast

Today offered a stark contrast to Wednesday's cool and cloudy conditions. Palm Springs has warmed into the mid-70s this afternoon, closer to the seasonal average. Clear skies will persist through the night.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Desert Southwest and provide a warming trend through the close of the workweek.

Highs will jump into the low 80s on Friday and sunshine will persist into the start of the weekend.

The next wet weather maker for Southern California will arrive Tuesday/Wednesday.

