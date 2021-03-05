Highs in the 80s persist into weekend

Local Forecast

With a ridge of high pressure in place over the Desert Southwest, temperatures have climbing into the 80s this afternoon. An average high for the date is 76°.

Temperatures will be gradual to cool into the upper 60s around 8:00 p.m. with clear skies and a light northwest wind.

Winds will strengthen slightly on Saturday with the passing of a trough of low pressure to our north. A breezy west wind can be expected through the day with strongest gusts along I-10.

Like today, Saturday will provide an abundance of sunshine and warm temperatures. Expect 80s once again in the Coachella Valley before mostly cloudy skies take over on Sunday.

The next wet weather maker for Southern California will arrive late Tuesday and will likely bring rain to the desert on Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track this approaching system. Check back daily for updates.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!