Warm Weekend Arrives!

Local Forecast

High pressure building in will keep skies sunny and temperatures above normal through Sunday.

Highs will be running about 5-7 degrees above normal through the weekend before cooling in next week.

Winds tomorrow will be enhanced as the storm to our North pushes across Northern California, but expect those breezes to remain below 20mph.

This afternoon, enjoy highs in the lower 80s.

Next week, a storm system moves in bringing a chance of showers by Wednesday, along with highs in the sixties!

