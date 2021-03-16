Mild March conditions for this Tuesday

Local Forecast

A mild day in the desert after yesterday's windy conditions. Plenty of sunshine and cool-for-March temperatures were today's weather focus.

Enjoying daylight saving time so far? Sunset is at 6:55 p.m. The later sunset will allow our temperatures to stay a little warmer a little later for your outdoor dining plans.

The fast-moving low-pressure system that brought damaging winds to the desert Monday has moved eastward. High pressure will build in for the next few days.

Temperatures are on the rise through the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the 80s for the final days of the winter season.

Spring officially begins with the vernal equinox on 2:37 a.m. Saturday.

