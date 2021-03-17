A fair St. Patrick’s Day in the desert

Local Forecast

Another mild day in the desert with high temperatures in the low 70s. Clouds will linger through the night but are expected to clear into tomorrow afternoon.

Southern California is now between two low-pressure systems and will continue fair weather conditions into Thursday.

The building ridge of high pressure will result in warming temperatures through the rest of the week. Highs will climb into the 80s for the final days of the winter season.

Spring officially begins with the vernal equinox on 2:37 a.m. Saturday.

