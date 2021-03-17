Skip to Content
Mild St. Patrick’s Day Upon Us

Mostly clear and comfortable today as high pressure sets up shop over the Desert Southwest.

An area of low pressure is pushing toward the Pacific Northwest with some clouds, wind and rain headed that way. We could see some partly cloudy skies this afternoon as a result.

Highs will warm up a bit today, but more so tomorrow.

Springs arrives at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, kicking of a brand new season in the desert!

