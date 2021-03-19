Strengthening wind into the weekend

Local Forecast

The trough of low pressure over the Eastern Pacific is moving east and bringing changes to the Golden State's weather. This system is currently bringing rain into Central California. Southern California will remain dry but onshore flow is strengthening.

A breezy 15 MPH wind this evening with 25-30 MPH gusts.

The wind will follow us into the first days of spring. Gusts on Saturday are expected to reach near 35 MPH in the Coachella Valley.

Spring begins at 2:37 a.m. Saturday. The reason for our seasons is the tilt of the earth's axis (23.5°). During the equinox, the axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. Both hemispheres receive equal amounts of the sun's rays.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!