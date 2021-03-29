Warmest day of the year (so far)

Local Forecast

Today, with highs in the low 90s, is now the warmest day of 2021 (so far). Clear skies and dry conditions for the remainder of this Monday.

West winds will strengthen this evening and gusts near 30 MPH are expected. Strongest winds will arrive Tuesday morning.

The wind is a result of a trough of low pressure to our north. As it moves east, winds will shift offshore and result in a moderate strength Santa Ana wind event. This will drop relative humidity values below 10% and elevate fire weather conditions.

The strongest gusts from this wind event will be experienced through the Cajon Pass and Inland Empire. A Wind Advisory has been issued for these locations from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A notable drop in temperatures will be felt Tuesday thanks to the wind. Highs will return to the 90s Thursday and continue to warm into Friday.

