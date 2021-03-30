Drier conditions with Santa Ana winds

Local Forecast

Despite today being cooler than yesterday, it's still a warm one with highs ~5° above average. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening hours, into the mid-70s around 9:00 p.m.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire, including the Cajon Pass through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. The San Gorgonio Pass joins the advisory at midnight. Gusts could reach 50 MPH.

The Coachella Valley will continue to feel the dry, offshore flow into Wednesday but the strongest gusts will remain to our west.

Our break from the 90s will be short-lived. Temperatures will begin to climb on Thursday and continue the upward trend into Saturday.

Stay hydrated!

