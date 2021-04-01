Skip to Content
Warming Trend takes us into the Weekend

The Jet Track is climbing well to the North, and high pressure is building into the Western States, making for a hot Easter Weekend here in the Valley.

That ridge of high pressure will push temps into the upper 90s through Easter Sunday.

Offshore winds have eased significantly, but it will remain a bit breezy through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Highs this afternoon will reach the 90 degree mark, but we'll see a jump in temps into Friday and Saturday.

Easter will be the hottest day of the week (and likely the hottest day of the year thus far) but it likely won't set a record. Breezy conditions Monday will return temps closer to normal by early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

