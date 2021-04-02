A Hot Easter Weekend Ahead

Local Forecast

The heat is ON! This weekend will be the hottest of the year so, with temps close to 20 degrees above normal as high pressure grips the Western US.

Highs today will match numbers we saw earlier in the week, topping out near 96 this afternoon.

We will enjoy some Northwesterly breezes throughout the day.

The winds coming through the pass have brought worsening air quality, which is in the MODERATE range in the West Coachella Valley.

The heat this weekend means you need to be careful not to leave people or pets in your vehicle, which happened yesterday when a small dog was discovered (alive and well, luckily) in a hot car. Also remember pavement heats up and can burn your pets' paws.

Highs be very close to triple digits, and the hottest numbers we've seen all year, so hydrate and take the usual precautions to guard against heat related illness!

