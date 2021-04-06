90s persist through the week

Local Forecast

How're we doing with the heat so far? Today marks day #8 of highs in the 90s for Palm Springs, with just 1 day reaching the century mark so far.

Despite it being a slightly cooler day today, it will still be a warm evening with temperatures cooling into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m. Expect a breezy northwest wind and increasing cloud cover.

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to build in over Southern California from the south. This will aid desert temperatures in remaining ~15° above average for the near future.

So the 90s are remaining through the workweek and wind will be along for the ride as well. Each afternoon and evening will offer breezy conditions but stronger gusts near 35-40 MPH are expected on Thursday.

