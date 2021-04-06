Less Windy and Still Warm

Local Forecast

The Wind Advisory that was in place for the Coachella Valley expired on time at 5 this morning. While it remains breezy, the winds have decreased markedly since yesterday and last night. Powerful winds caused road closures and other damage.

Winds are expected to hover i the 15-20mph range today in areas near the freeway. Gene Autry Drive was closed this morning because of windblown sand, but has since reopened.

High pressure building in across the West, calming winds and keeping temps in the 90s all week long.

Highs will be in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Air quality which deteriorated yesterday due to blowing sand and dust has returned to the "Good" range in most of the Valley, with spotty areas still in the "Moderate" range.

Daytime highs will remain well above normal through the weekend and into the weekend.

