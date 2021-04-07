Unseasonably warm with strengthening wind

Local Forecast

High pressure over the Desert Southwest is remaining strong. Temperatures this afternoon have already surpassed yesterday's high (93°).

A warm evening is ahead of us as a result. Temperatures cooling into the mid 80s around 9:00 p.m. Mostly clear skies are expected with a strengthening northwest wind.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. for gusts up to 55 MPH in the highlighted area. It included San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, as well as the Coachella Valley.

Wind gusts around the valley floor look to range from 25-35 MPH on average.

Despite the wind, temperatures will remain 10-15° above average through the weekend. Practice heat safety when making outdoor plans.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!