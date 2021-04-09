Warmer-than-normal temperatures persist into the weekend

Local Forecast

Above-average temperatures continue to be a big part of April's weather story. Afternoon highs climbed into the upper 90s yet again for the third day in a row.

As a result, temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening hours. Whatever your Friday night plans entail, you'll have a warm, dry, and clear conditions across the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures 10-15° above average will persist through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for the desert on Saturday but clouds will join on Sunday.

