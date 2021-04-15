Warming into the weekend

Local Forecast

This Thursday has brought a mixture of sunshine and clouds across Southern California. Temperatures have climbed into the mid-80s this afternoon. Clouds will continue to pass overhead through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the low 90s by 9:00 p.m.

The gusty winds from yesterday have weakened as the trough of low pressure moves to the east. We'll maintain breezy but weaker conditions each evening into the weekend before the wind direction shifts offshore. Sunday looks to bring Santa Ana winds with 30-35 MPH gusts.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, climbing into the mid-90s on Monday.

