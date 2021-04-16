Kicking off the Weekend

Local Forecast

A mild start to the weekend with our Friday temps hovering in the upper 80s for highs later this afternoon.

Some partly cloudy skies, particularly to the South of the Valley as weak system streams past Northern Baja.

Despite some clouds, the dew points and humidity values will remain low and very comfortable through the weekend. They'll dry out a good bit by early next week with the advent of mild Santa Anas Sunday.

Temperatures on a slow warming trend through Monday and Tuesday before breezy conditions return and take temps back down into the 80s.