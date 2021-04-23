Winds Gradually Decrease into the Weekend

Local Forecast

Very gusty winds continued into last night, but gusts are dropping in speed as we move through today. This evening you can expect winds about 10mph lower in speed than yesterday evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect areas north of Victorville through 8 p.m. but that's the closest advisory to the Valley.

An area of low pressure is providing the impetus for those gusts.

Today we're expecting highs in the upper 80s, and even warmer tomorrow.

Sunday evening a storm system drops in from the Pacific NW, bringing another round of winds, and also a chance of very light precipitation.

Rainfall totals are likely to be 0.10" or less for the deserts, but areas to our West will see up to 0.50" of rain.

Here's how the 7-Day Forecast lays it out: