Mild temperatures today; 90s return Wednesday

Local Forecast

Showers developed over the High Desert this afternoon and are generally moving south. Most of it is light but heavier rainfall is possible where thunderstorms develop. This moisture is associated with the trough of low pressure that has brought the gusty winds recently and the notable cooler temperatures.

Clouds will persist into the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s around 8:00 p.m. Expect a breezy northwest wind to accompany your taco Tuesday dinner plans.

The trough of low pressure won't be influencing Southern California for much longer. It departs east and a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the west coast beginning Wednesday.

Hope the cooldown was long enough for you. Temperatures will be on the rise into the triple digits by Thursday and then we'll be on record heat watch come Friday.

