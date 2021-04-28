Rising temperatures through final days of April

Local Forecast

A notable warm-up from yesterday to today and we're only continuing the warming trend through the final days of April. An average high temperature for the date in Palm Springs is 88° but we've climbed into the 90s this afternoon.

Clear skies remain through the evening hours with temperatures steadily cooling into the low 80s around 9:00 p.m. A breezy northwest wind 10-15 MPH will be present.

Temperatures will be on the rise into the triple digits by Thursday and then we'll be on record heat watch come Friday.

As of today, Thermal looks to break the city's record high for Friday. Palm Springs will be a close one to watch!

