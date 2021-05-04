Warmer than normal temperatures persist

Local Forecast

Above normal temperatures remain the name of the game this week. Speaking of "normals", the latest climate data regarding 30-year averages was released today. Find more about how it reflects in the Coachella Valley here.

Warm temperatures and low humidity will persist through the evening hours. Temperatures will cool into the mid and upper 80s around 9:00 p.m. Enjoy the northwest breeze to help alleviate the heat while out on the patio.

The ridge of high pressure will remain over the Southwest for the next couple days before a trough arrives from the west bringing some disruption to the consistency.

As the trough moves inland on Friday, temperatures will cool subtly and onshore flow will strengthen. The current outlook for wind gusts on Friday is near 30-40 MPH.

