First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for continued gusty conditions

Unfortunately, we're not getting rid of the wind this week. Sustained winds near 15-20 MPH will take place through the night. This will bring wind gusts 35-40 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc).

as of 11:00 p.m. Monday

Looking ahead to Tuesday evening, similar gusts, 30-40 MPH, can be expected in the Coachella Valley.

Wind speeds will continue to strengthen through mid-week as a low pressure system moves into Southern California. Gusts on Wednesday evening currently look to reach 40+ MPH in the low desert.

Here's a glance at what is likely Wednesday night:

Due to the forecast of strong winds and low relative humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the High Desert, including Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and track the impactful winds. Check back for updates tomorrow.

