Above-normal temperatures persist through the week

If you haven't heard, June 2021 was the hottest June on record for the desert climate reporting stations of Palm Springs, Thermal, and Anza-Borrego. Read more about these records here.

The Coachella Valley was once again feeling the heat with high temperatures in the one-teens. A ridge of high pressure remains in place over the Desert Southwest keeping us above-normal. On Thursday, it will slide to the east and allow moisture to flow into Southeastern California.

High temperatures remain above normal throughout the week and unfortunately, muggy conditions make a return Thursday-Friday. Dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley, as well as Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley. The watch is for Saturday morning through Sunday evening for the areas mentioned above. In San Bernardino county, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms begin an Excessive Heat Warning Wednesday morning.

