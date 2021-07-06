Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:31 PM

Hottest June on record: Palm Springs, Thermal, Anza-Borrego

All three desert climate sites recorded their hottest June on record. The National Weather Service office in San Diego shared the graphic above which shows how they compare to each other.

The mean temperature calculates the maximum and minimum temperature recorded each day of the month, then averages them together. Palm Springs had a mean temperature of 93.5° in June. This the hottest on record for the city, with records dating back to 1922.

How does 2021 compare to past years? It beats the #2 spot, tied between 1981 and 2017, by 1.5°!

Anza-Borrego also felt its hottest June with 91.7° as its mean temperature. Thermal, with records since 1950, recorded 91.0°.

7-Day Forecast / Local Forecast / Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories / Weather

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content