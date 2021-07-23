Remaining humid with increasing rain chances by end of weekend

Local Forecast

It has been a muggy day in the desert! Dew point temperatures are in the 60s across the Coachella Valley. Paired with triple-digit air temperatures, it doesn't make for a comfortable combo.

Despite it being humid, the majority of the moisture remains to our east in Arizona where flood watches and warnings are in place.

More clouds will move overhead on Saturday with the slight chance for light showers over parts of Riverside County deserts.

Our rain chances increase through the day on Sunday. Current rainfall estimates for the valley floor are in excess of a tenth of an inch, with more than a half-inch possible for local mountains.

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the incoming moisture and may issue a First Alert Weather Alert Day. Check back for more details as the event nears!

The Coachella Valley is certainly in need of more rain. Since January 1st, Palm Springs has recorded 0.69". That's 2.34" below the average for this point of the year.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!