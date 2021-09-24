Isolated storms to continue Saturday

Local Forecast

All thunderstorms have moved west of the Coachella Valley but not before leaving some flooding issues in parts of the desert. Desert Hot Springs recorded just under a half-inch of rain. This combined with runoff led to the closure of Dillon Road, but the roadway is now back open.

Notice the difference in recorded rainfall between Palm Springs International Airport and Downtown Palm Springs!

A Flash Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Coachella Valley.

The area of low pressure that provided the abundance of moisture Friday will move south on Saturday. This is still going to allow for storms to develop over the mountains and desert, though in a more isolated setup.

The current timeframe for storm development is favored for the afternoon hours.

High temperatures in the 90s will be the primary focus moving forward. A seasonable forecast for the first week of fall.