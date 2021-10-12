A cool & calm October day

Local Forecast

High temperatures are topping out in the 70s this afternoon -- 15-20° below the seasonal average!

Clear skies will be with us through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-60s around 9:00 p.m. Winds will remain light through the night. A complete 180° compared to Monday night.

Slow warming will occur through the rest of the workweek with highs reaching for 90° by Sunday.

