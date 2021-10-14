Santa Ana winds bring drier conditions

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure is building over the west coast. This will aid in temperatures warming into the weekend.

Winds will take on an offshore flow, though the strongest gusts will be isolated and short-lived around the Coachella Valley. Still a breezy day in the desert with winds out of the northeast.

Dry conditions will be prevalent across the Southland to close out the workweek. Dew point temperatures will remain low in the 20s with relative humidity values dropping near 10% Friday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties at 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Conditions are favorable for a rapid rate of fire spread.

