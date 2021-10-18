Breezy conditions remain through the evening

A windy day in the desert with gusts exceeding 30 MPH around the Coachella Valley. Here's a glance at some of the strongest gusts from around the desert as of the afternoon:

A low-pressure system is moving across Northern California. This is generating a stronger onshore flow for the Southland and also providing some light showers west of the Coachella Valley.

Winds will remain breezy through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the low 60s around 9:00 p.m.

Winds will weaken overnight and into Tuesday morning where gusts will be under 20 MPH.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build through the middle of the week. Temperatures will climb near 90° as a result before the next system arrives late in the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!