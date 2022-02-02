Cool and breezy for Thursday

Breezy Santa Ana winds will continue into Thursday but the worst is now behind us. Click here if you'd like more information regarding the latest wind event.

As the low-pressure system makes its way to the east, cooler-than-normal temperatures are left in its wake. An average high for Palm Springs is 72° but highs will remain in the 60s through the end of the workweek.

A Frost Advisory will go into effect at midnight for the Inland Empire until 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-30s, potentially killing sensitive plants. Palm Springs will have a cold start as well but with lows in the 40s.

Breezy offshore winds will continue to be felt around the desert Thursday and Friday but the wind gusts won't be as impactful as what was felt Wednesday.

Highs in the 60s will carry us through the remainder of the workweek. 70s return this weekend and warming will only persist through next week.

