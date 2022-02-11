Above-normal temperatures persist through weekend

Friday was the hottest day of the week for the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs set a record high temperature with 93°, surpassing the previous record of 91° from 1971. Thermal was 1° shy of tying its record.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire, all the way to the coast, through Sunday afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade if spending much time outdoors.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect tonight for local mountains as well as the San Gorgonio Pass, for gusts up to 55 MPH.

While winds won't be as strong around the rest of Coachella Valley, riders in Saturday's Tour de Palm Springs can still expect to battle a headwind out on the desert roads.

For simply getting outside and enjoying the weekend, conditions will be favorable for most activities. Temperatures will drop into the 80s around the low desert, the 70s for the High Desert, and the 60s for the mountains.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!