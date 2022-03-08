Mild for now; Gusty Thursday
If you're headed out to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden tomorrow for the BNP Paribas Open, pack the SPF and stay hydrated! Temperatures will warm near the seasonal average of 79° by mid-afternoon. West winds will strengthen through the evening hours -- a sign of what's to come!
A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the High Desert beginning Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. for strengthening west winds. The Coachella Valley joins the advisory, for gusts up to 50 MPH, Thursday morning as winds shift and take on a northerly flow.
Wind gusts will ramp up Thursday through the early afternoon hours. Blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility and make driving conditions dangerous for motorists. Pull aside; stay alive.
Due to the strength of these gusts and their potential impact around the desert, Thursday is a First Alert Weather Alert Day. Stay weather aware and check back for updates!
