Wind Advisory in effect until Monday night

With the heatwave now behind us, what comes next? An approaching trough of low pressure will move inland, strengthening onshore flow.

The gustiest winds will be felt over the mountains and desert. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 10:00 p.m. Monday for gusts greater than 40 MPH.

The rest of the low desert will still deal with the wind but with gusts closer to 30 MPH.

There is a payoff to the wind - cooler temperatures. Seasonable highs will launch us into the workweek but the heat will build into Thursday, near 110°.

