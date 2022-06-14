Tuesday: More heat joins for middle of week

Typical temperatures for the date are being felt across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. An average high for Palm Springs is 103°. Temperatures will cool into the mid-90s around 9:00 p.m.

High pressure is building which will lead to peak temperatures near 108° on Wednesday and approaching 110° on Thursday in the low desert. Offshore winds will aid in the higher temperatures around the desert for the next two days.

We’ll feel the winds pick back up on Friday near 40 MPH due to a trough of low pressure moving in from the west. This will bring cooler temperatures which will make going out this holiday weekend more enjoyable.

