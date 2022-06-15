Midweek warmup leading to weekend cooldown

High pressure is continuing to build over the Desert Southwest. As a result, temperatures are rising slightly above the average (104°) for the date. The heat will peak on Thursday with highs near 110° around the Coachella Valley.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in response to the warming temperatures east and south of the Coachella Valley.

After the heat comes the wind. Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours, creating a rather breezy night. Stronger winds arrive on Friday afternoon.

An incoming trough of low pressure will bring a cool down to the region just in time for this holiday weekend. Cooler air will begin to flow in by Friday, allowing temperatures to drop into the 90s on Saturday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!