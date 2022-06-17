Gusty winds ahead of a notable cooldown

A trough of low pressure moving into the west coast is creating gusty winds that will persist into the weekend. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas west of the Coachella Valley, including the San Gorgonio Pass, until 9:00 p.m. for gusts up to 50 MPH.

Winds will be breezy Saturday morning but become gusty once again through the afternoon and evening hours. Be cautious of blowing sand and dust across the roadways.

As the winds ease on Sunday, temperatures will warm slightly, into the upper 90s. Highs will return to "normal" ranges early next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!