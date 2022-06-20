Summer arrives Tuesday, humidity not far behind

The Summer Solstice occurs tomorrow at 2:13 a.m. PDT, and expect temps to heat up to great the new season. Unfortunately monsoonal humidity also rears it's head by midweek. Already we're watching storm development to our East in New Mexico.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, dew points climb into the mid and upper 50s, setting the stage for a humid midweek.

Early Wednesday, through the afternoon and into Thursday, there's a modest chance of storms around the region and in the Valley.

Today will be slightly below average and dry, with highs returning to the lower triple digits.

By Wednesday, the humidity creeps into the forecast with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Late in the week we dry out and heat up close to 110.