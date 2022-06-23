Monsoonal moisture moves east ahead of weekend

A hot and humid day in the desert with dew point temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures near 109°. Clear skies will be seen around the Coachella Valley this evening with a sunset time of 8:00 p.m.

Good news! Monsoonal moisture is moving east and drier air will return to the Southland. Dew point temperatures will drop into the 30s/40s on Friday.

Breezy conditions will be felt across the desert tomorrow afternoon. Gusts will exceed 30 MPH for the more wind-prone locations around the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will level off on the warmer side this weekend. Highs will be ~5° above the seasonal average so it's a good weekend to cool off in the pool!

