Tuesday: The heat is on with more humidity to come

A high temperature of 113° was recorded in Palm Springs this afternoon, 4° above the daily average. Temperatures will take their time to cool through the evening. A breezy northwest wind will be present through the night as temperatures cool into the low and mid-80s early tomorrow morning.

Monsoonal thunderstorms have been prevalent in Arizona today but skies have remained clear over the Coachella Valley. More moisture is expected to move into Southern California on Wednesday.

Dew point temperatures will climb above 50° on Wednesday. The humidity will only continue to climb into Thursday morning.

While temperatures will drop into tomorrow, there won't be any relief because of the additional moisture. Highs will make their return to the one-teens by the weekend.

